HBO Drops First Trailer For Victorian-Era Superhero Series ‘The Nevers’

HBO has combined a Victorian drama with sci-fi action to create its genre-bending new series.

The official synopsis for “The Nevers” reads: “In the last years of Victoria’s reign, London is beset by the ‘Touched’: people – mostly women – who suddenly manifest abnormal abilities – some charming, some very disturbing. Among them are Amalia True (Laura Donnelly), a mysterious, quick-fisted widow, and Penance Adair (Ann Skelly), a brilliant young inventor.”

“They are the champions of this new underclass, making a home for the Touched, while fighting the forces of… well, pretty much all the forces – to make room for those whom history as we know it has no place.”

The ensemble cast also includes Olivia Williams, James Norton, Tom Riley, Rochelle Neil and Eleanor Tomlinson.

Joss Whedon created and executive-produced “The Nevers” before stepping away from the series in November in order to focus on his personal life.

“The Nevers” is set to air in April, although a specific date has not been announced.

The show will air on HBO, then become available to stream on HBO Max.