HBO Drops New Trailer For Victorian-Era Superhero Series ‘The Nevers’

HBO has combined a Victorian drama with sci-fi action to create its genre-bending new series.

On Tuesday, the first full trailer dropped for “The Nevers”, revealing more of the show’s unique blend of period adventure and super heroics.

The official synopsis for “The Nevers” reads: “In the last years of Victoria’s reign, London is beset by the ‘Touched’: people – mostly women – who suddenly manifest abnormal abilities – some charming, some very disturbing. Among them are Amalia True (Laura Donnelly), a mysterious, quick-fisted widow, and Penance Adair (Ann Skelly), a brilliant young inventor.”

“They are the champions of this new underclass, making a home for the Touched, while fighting the forces of… well, pretty much all the forces – to make room for those whom history as we know it has no place.”

The trailer features plenty of action, comedy and glimpses of a battle to save the future of humanity.

The ensemble cast also includes Olivia Williams, James Norton, Tom Riley, Rochelle Neil and Eleanor Tomlinson.

The first teaser for the series premiered last month.

Joss Whedon created and executive-produced “The Nevers” before stepping away from the series in November in order to focus on his personal life.

“The Nevers” is set to air in April, although a specific date has not been announced.

The show will air on HBO, then become available to stream on HBO Max.