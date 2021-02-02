Post Malone Says Scary Things Started Happening To Him After He Opened A Haunted Dybbuk Box

Post Malone definitely believes in the supernatural world.

The musician appeared on Monday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers”, where he shared how an appearance on “Ghost Adventures” back in 2018 caused him to experience some strange things.

Malone revealed things started to get a little weird after he opened an allegedly cursed object called a “Dybbuk box” when visiting show host Zak Bagans’ Haunted Museum in Las Vegas.

The rapper shared, “After we opened up this creepy Dybbuk box, I got in a car accident, I almost had a plane wreck, my house got broken into — all that type of stuff. Within a month’s time, it was really, really odd stuff.”

He added, “I’ve always had an interest in that.”

The item, which inspired the 2012 movie “The Possession”, is a wine box that is thought to be haunted by an evil spirit.

Malone also told Meyers he’d seen a UFO.

“Here in Utah, things are creepy if you look up into the sky. Sometimes I just go out at like 4 a.m. with my night vision goggles and just look up at the sky and see if we can see anything,” he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, he spoke about building an underground bunker, telling the host: “The bunker’s coming, things take a little bit, but we’re figuring everything out.”