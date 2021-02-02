Lee Daniels Shares His Monday Morning Routine And Talks ‘The United States Vs. Billie Holiday’

Lee Daniels has become a morning person.

The director of “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” is featured in the new issue of WSJ. Magazine, where he shares his new Monday morning routine.

“I start at 7 a.m. I pray, which has really been new, because I didn’t do that before. As this pandemic has grown, I’ve found myself praying longer,” Daniels says. “I pray, meditate and, after, I do my hike [in Franklin Canyon Park]. I do a brief workout. I do my infrared sauna. Then I shower and begin work.”

RELATED: Andra Day Details How She ‘Abused’ Her Body To Play Billie Holiday

As for his breakfast, the filmmaker reveals, “I put on 17 pounds at the beginning of the pandemic, so I had to drop it all. If you’d asked me at the beginning, I would have said pancakes and bacon. But now I don’t have breakfast at all; water is what I have. I don’t eat until 2 or 3 in the afternoon.”

Talking about his new movie, the first he’s directed in seven years, Daniels says, “What drew me was Billie Holiday’s story, really telling the story of her as a civil rights leader, [an aspect of her life] that [many] don’t know about. What defines a leader? It’s rare we hear stories about women, Black women who are heroes. I thought she was a great singer, and I knew that she had a tragic drug problem, but that was my knowledge of her. I didn’t really know that she was taking on the government by singing the song ‘Strange Fruit.'”

Asked what the most challenging part of making the movie was, the director admits, “Raising the money, because every studio passed on it. But what’s new? I should be used to that, because every studio passed on ‘The Butler’ and every studio passed on ‘Monster’s Ball’ and every studio passed on ‘Precious’, so it is what it is. I’m getting too old for it to go around. Fundraising for films is pretty hard. It gets harder as I get older.”

RELATED: Andra Day Stars In Hulu’s ‘The United States Vs. Billie Holiday’ Trailer

Daniels also talks about how he thinks the role of art and filmmaking has changed in light of the pandemic.

“I’d never seen a Tyler Perry movie before. I found myself craving to laugh. I stumbled on [one of his Madea films] and really enjoyed it,” Daniels says. “I called him to tell him how that film helped me. Also I watched ‘The Prom’, and it was nice to have a smile on my face from beginning to end. It made me think, Wow… I go into real-life situations that are sometimes dark. What would a Lee Daniels comedy be like? Could I do one even?”

He adds of making a comedy, “I mean, I’m terrified. But I’d give it a whirl, so I could check it off my bucket list.”