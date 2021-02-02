‘Black-ish’, ‘Jingle Jangle’, Beyonce, Viola Davis Top 2021 NAACP Image Awards Nominations

With the NAACP Image Awards right around the corner, this year’s nominations were announced on Tuesday.

Every year, the NAACP celebrates outstanding performances in film, television, music and literature.

For the 2021 announcement, Anika Noni-Rose, Chloe Bailey, Erika Alexander, Nicco Annan and TC Carson helped reveal this year’s nominees live on Instagram.

Viola Davis, D-Nice, Regina King, Trevor Noah and Tyler Perry are up for the top Entertainer of the Year award. Davis is also nominated for her leading role in “How To Get Away With Murder” and Best Actress in a Motion Picture for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”. King is also up for Best Director for her debut feature “One Night In Miami”.

The nominees are in and we're happy to see Viola Davis on the list

Meanwhile, Beyonce topped the music nominations with six nods, while Ledisi has five nominations, and H.E.R., Chloe x Halle and Alicia Keys have four noms each.

Topping the list of movie nominations is Netflix’s “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” got 10 nods and George C. Wolfe’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and Disney’s “Soul” got nine each.

In the television category, “Black-ish” leads the nominations with 11 in total, while “Lovecraft Country” received eight nods.

Congratulations to #blackish for their 11 @naacpimageaward nominations including:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Tracee Ellis Ross pic.twitter.com/lJLxhfvWWR — black-ish (@blackishabc) February 2, 2021

Netflix was also thrilled with “Bridgerton”‘s three NAACP Image Awards nominations this year.

Netflix was also thrilled with "Bridgerton"'s three NAACP Image Awards nominations this year.

Take a look at the full list of nominees below:

Entertainer Of The Year

D-Nice

Regina King

Trevor Noah

Tyler Perry

Viola Davis

Social Justice Impact

April Ryan

Debbie Allen

Lebron James

Stacey Abrams

Tamika Mallory

Outstanding Comedy Series

“#blackAF”

“Black-ish”

“grown-ish”

“Insecure”

“The Last O.G.”

Outstanding Actor In A Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”

Cedric The Entertainer – “The Neighborhood”

Don Cheadle – “Black Monday”

Idris Elba – “In the Long Run”

Tracy Morgan – “The Last O.G.”

Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series

Issa Rae – “Insecure”

Folake Olowofoyeku – “Bob Hearts Abishola”

Regina Hall – “Black Monday”

Tracee Ellis Ross – “Black-ish”

Yara Shahidi – “Grown-ish”

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Andre Braugher – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Deon Cole – “Black-ish”

Jay Ellis – “Insecure”

Kenan Thompson – “Saturday Night Live”

Laurence Fishburne – “Black-ish”

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Jenifer Lewis – “Black-ish”

Marsai Martin – “Black-ish”

Natasha Rothwell – “Insecure”

Tichina Arnold – “The Neighborhood”

Yvonne Orji – “Insecure”

Outstanding Drama Series

“All Rise”

“Bridgerton”

“Lovecraft Country”

“Power Book II: Ghost”

“This Is Us”

Outstanding Actor In A Drama Series

Jonathan Majors – “Lovecraft Country”

Keith David – “Greenleaf”

Nicco Annan – “P-Valley”

Regé-Jean Page – “Bridgerton”

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us”

Outstanding Actress In A Drama Series

Angela Bassett – “9-1-1”

Brandee Evans – “P-Valley”

Jurnee Smollett – “Lovecraft Country”

Simone Missick – “All Rise”

Viola Davis – “How To Get Away With Murder”

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Clifford “Method Man” Smith – “Power Book II: Ghost”

Delroy Lindo – “The Good Fight”

J. Alphonse Nicholson – “P-Valley”

Jeffrey Wright – “Westworld”

Michael Kenneth Williams – “Lovecraft Country”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Adjoa Andoh – “Bridgerton”

Aunjanue Ellis – “Lovecraft Country”

Lynn Whitfield – “Greenleaf”

Mary J. Blige – “Power Book II: Ghost”

Susan Kelechi Watson – “This Is Us”

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited–Series Or Dramatic Special

“Hamilton”

“Little Fires Everywhere”

“Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker”

“Sylvie’s Love”

“The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel”

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Blair Underwood – “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker”

Chris Rock – “Fargo”

Daveed Diggs – “Hamilton”

Leslie Odom, Jr. – “Hamilton”

Nnamdi Asomugha – “Sylvie’s Love”

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Aunjanue Ellis – “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel”

Kerry Washington – “Little Fires Everywhere”

Michaela Coel – “I May Destroy You”

Octavia Spencer – “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker”

Tessa Thompson – “Sylvie’s Love”

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

“AM Joy: Remembering John Lewis Special”

“Desus & Mero: The Obama Interview”

“The Color of Covid”

The New York Times Presents “The Killing of Breonna Taylor”

“The Reidout”

Outstanding Talk Series

“Red Table Talk”

“Tamron Hall”

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“The Oprah Conversation”

“The Shop: Uninterrupted”

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition Or Game Show (Series)

“Celebrity Family Feud”

“Iyanla: Fix My Life”

“Shark Tank”

“United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell”

“Voices of Fire”

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

“8:46”

“Black Is King”

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion”

“VERZUZ”

“Yvonne Orji: Momma I Made It!”

Outstanding Children’s Program

“Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices”

“Craig of the Creek”

“Family Reunion”

“Raven’s Home”

“We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical”

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited–Series)

Alex R. Hibbert – “The Chi”

Lexi Underwood – “Little Fires Everywhere”

Lyric Ross – “This Is Us”

Marsai Martin – “Black-ish”

Miles Brown – “Black-ish”

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Don Lemon – “CNN Tonight with Don Lemon”

Jada Pinkett Smith – “Red Table Talk”

Joy Reid – “The Riedout”

LeBron James – “The Shop: Uninterrupted”

Trevor Noah – “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Alfonso Ribeiro – “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

Iyanla Vanzant – “Iyanla: Fix My Life”

Steve Harvey – “Celebrity Family Feud”

W. Kamau Bell – “United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell”

RuPaul – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Outstanding Guest Performance – Comedy or Drama Series

Chris Rock – “Saturday Night Live”

Courtney B. Vance – “Lovecraft Country”

Dave Chappelle – “Saturday Night Live”

Issa Rae – “Saturday Night Live”

Loretta Devine – “P-Valley”

Outstanding Animated Series

“Big Mouth”

“Central Park”

“Doc McStuffins”

“She-Ra and the Princesses of Power”

“Star Trek: Lower Decks”

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Aisha Tyler – “Archer”

Courtney B. Vance – “Hollywood’s Architect: The Paul R. Williams Story”

Dawnn Lewis – “Star Trek: Lower Decks”

Deon Cole – “Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

Laya DeLeon Hayes – “Doc McStuffins”

Outstanding Short Form Series – Comedy or Drama

“#FreeRayshawn”

“CripTales”

“Lazor Wulf”

“Mapleworth Murders”

“Sincerely, Camille”

Outstanding Performance in a Short Form Series

Giancarlo Esposito – “The Broken and the Bad”

J.B. Smoove – “Mapleworth Murders”

Jasmine Cephas Jones – “#FreeRayshawn”

Laurence Fishburne – “#FreeRayshawn”

Stephan James – “#FreeRayshawn”

Outstanding Short Form Series – Reality/Nonfiction

“American Masters – Unladylike2020”

“Benedict Men”

“Between The Scenes – The Daily Show”

“In The Making”

“Inspire Change Series”

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Katori Hall – “P-Valley”

Keith Knight – “Woke”

Ramy Youssef – “Ramy”

Raynelle Swilling – “Cherish the Day”

Teri Schaffer – “Cherish the Day”

Outstanding New Artist

Chika – High Rises

Doja Cat – Say So

D Smoke – Black Habits

Giveon – When It’s All Said And Done

Skip Marley – Higher Place

Outstanding Male Artist

Big Sean – Detroit 2

Black Thought – Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane & Able

Charlie Wilson – All of My Love

Drake – Laugh Now, Cry Later

John Legend – Bigger Love

Outstanding Female Artist

Beyoncé – Black Parade

H.E.R. – I Can’t Breathe

Jazmine Sullivan – Lost One

Ledisi – Anything For You

Alicia Keys – Alicia

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

“I Can’t Breathe” – H.E.R.

“Anything For You” – Ledisi

“Black is King” – Beyonce´

“Brown Skin Girl” – Beyonce’ feat WizKid, SAINt JHN, Blu Ivy Carter

“Do It” – Chloe x Halle

Outstanding Album

Alicia – Alicia Keys

b7 – Brandy

Bigger Love – John Legend

Chilombo – Jhené Aiko

The Wild Card – LEDISI

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Music from the Netflix Film) – Branford Marsalis

Insecure: Music from the HBO Original Series – Various Artists

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey – Various Artists

Soul Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste and Tom MacDougall

The First Ladies of Gospel: The Clark Sisters Biopic Soundtrack – Donald Lawrence

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

Chosen Vessel – Marvin Sapp

Gospel According to PJ – PJ Morton

I Am – Koryn Hawthorne

Kierra – Kierra Sheard

The Return – The Clark Sisters

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

“All in His Plan” – PJ Morton

“Never Lost” – CeCe Winans

“Something Has To Break” – Kierra Sheard feat. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard

“Strong God” – Kirk Franklin

“Touch from You” – Tamela Mann

Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental

Be Water – Christian Sands

Music From and Inspired By Soul – Jon Batiste

Omega – Immanuel Wilkins

Reciprocity – George Burton

The Iconoclast – Barry Stephenson

Outstanding Jazz Album – Vocal

Donny Duke and Wonder – Nathan Mitchell

Holy Room – Live at Alte Oper – Somi

Pulling Off The Covers – Mike Phillips

Stronger – Jeff Bradshaw

The Eddy (From The Netflix Original Series) – The Eddy

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

“I Can’t Breathe” – H.E.R.

“Anything For You” – LEDISI

“B.S.” feat. H.E.R – Jhené Aiko

“Black Parade” – Beyonce

“Do It” – Chloe x Halle

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song

“Deep Reverence” feat. Nipsey Hussle – Big Sean

“Savage Remix” – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

“Cool Off” – Missy Elliott

“Laugh Now, Cry Later” – Drake

“Life Is Good” – Future & Drake

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

Alicia Keys feat. Jill Scott – “Jill Scott”

Chloe x Halle – “Wonder What She Thinks Of Me”

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis feat. Babyface – “He Don’t Know Nothin’ Bout It”

Kem feat. Toni Braxton – “Live Out Your Love”

Ledisi and PJ Morton – “Anything For You”

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Alicia Keys feat. Khalid – “So Done”

Big Sean feat. Nipsey Hussle – “Deep Reverence”

Chloe x Halle – “Do It”

Jhené Aiko feat. H.E.R. – “B.S.”

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – “Savage Remix”

Outstanding International Song

“Blessed” – Buju Banton

“Lockdown” – Original Koffee

“Pressure (Remix)” – Original Koffee feat. Buju Banton

“Tanana” – Davido feat. Tiwa Savage

“Temptation” – Tiwa Savage

Outstanding Producer of the Year

Donald Lawrence

Hit-Boy

Jathan Wilson

Sean Keys

TM88

Outstanding Motion Picture

“Bad Boys For Life”

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“One Night In Miami…”

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Anthony Mackie – “The Banker”

Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Delroy Lindo – “Da 5 Bloods”

Forest Whitaker – “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

Will Smith – “Bad Boys For Life”

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Issa Rae – “The Photograph”

Janelle Monáe – “Antebellum”

Madalen Mills – “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

Tracee Ellis Ross – “The High Note”

Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Aldis Hodge – “One Night In Miami…”

Chadwick Boseman – “Da 5 Bloods”

Clarke Peters – “Da 5 Bloods”

Colman Domingo – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Glynn Turman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Anika Noni Rose – “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

Gabourey Sidibe – “Antebellum”

Nia Long – “The Banker”

Phylicia Rashad – “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

Taylour Paige – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

“Emperor”

“Farewell Amor”

“Miss Juneteenth”

“The 24th”

“The Banker”

Outstanding International Motion Picture

“Ainu Mosir”

“His House”

“Night of the Kings”

“The Last Tree”

“The Life Ahead (La vita davanti a se)”

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Dayo Okeniyi – “Emperor”

Dominique Fishback – “Project Power”

Jahi Di’Allo Winston – “Charm City Kings”

Jahzir Bruno – “The Witches”

Madalen Mills – “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Soul”

“The Banker”

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“Scoob!”

“Soul”

“Trolls World Tour”

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture

Ahmir-Khalib Thompson aka Questlove – “Soul”

Angela Bassett – “Soul”

Chris Rock – “The Witches”

Jamie Foxx – “Soul”

Phylicia Rashad – “Soul”

Outstanding Short Form. (Live Action)

“Baldwin Beauty”

“Black Boy Joy”

“Gets Good Light”

“Home”

“Mr. & Mrs. Ellis”

Outstanding Short Form (Animated)

“Canvas”

“Cops and Robbers”

“Loop”

“The Power of Hope”

“Windup”

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

Loira Limbal – “Through the Night”

Melissa Haizlip – “Mr. Soul!”

Nadia Hallgren – “Becoming”

Radha Blank – “The Forty-Year-Old Version”

Remi Weekes – “His House”

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

“All In: The Fight For Democracy”

“Coded Bias”

“John Lewis: Good Trouble”

“Mr. Soul!”

“On the Record”

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

“And She Could Be Next”

“Black Love”

“Enslaved: The Lost History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade”

“The Last Dance”

“Unsung”

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae – “Insecure” – “Lowkey Feelin’ Myself”

Lee Eisenberg, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon – “Little America” – “The Rock”

Michaela Coel – “I May Destroy You” – “Ego Death”

Mindy Kaling, Lang Fisher – “Never Have I Ever” – “Pilot”

Rajiv Joseph – “Little America” – “The Manager”

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Attica Locke – “Little Fires Everywhere” – “The Spider Web”

Erika L. Johnson, Mark Richard – “The Good Lord Bird” – “A Wicked Plot”

Jessica Lamour – “Little Voice” – “Love Hurts”

Katori Hall – “P-Valley” – “Perpetratin'”

Tanya Barfield – “Mrs. America” – “Shirley”

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Diallo Riddle, Bashir Salahuddin, D. Rodney Carter, Emily Goldwyn, Rob Haze, Zuri Salahuddin, Bennett Webber, Evan Williams, Will Miles – “Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular”

Eugene Ashe – “Sylvie’s Love”

Geri Cole – “The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special”

Lin-Manuel Miranda – “Hamilton”

Sylvia L. Jones, Camille Tucker – “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel”

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

David E. Talbert – “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

Kemp Powers – “One Night in Miami…”

Lee Isaac Chung – “Minari”

Pete Docter, Kemp Powers, Mike Jones – “Soul”

Radha Blank – “The Forty-Year-Old Version”

Outstanding Writing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Mary Mazzio – “A Most Beautiful Thing”

Melissa Haizlip – “Mr. Soul!”

Nile Cone – “The Beat Don’t Stop”

Royal Kennedy Rodgers – “Hollywood’s Architect: The Paul R. Williams Story”

Yoruba Richen, Elia Gasull Balada, Valerie Thomas – “The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts the Tonight Show”

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Anya Adams – “Black-ish” – “Hair Day”

Aurora Guerrero – “Little America” – “The Jaguar”

Eric Dean Seaton – “Black-ish” – “Our Wedding Dre”

Kabir Akhtar – “Never Have I Ever” – “… started a nuclear war”

Sam Miller, Michaela Coel – “I May Destroy You” – “Ego Death”

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Cheryl Dunye – “Lovecraft Country” – “Strange Case”

Hanelle Culpepper – “Star Trek: Picard” – “Remembrance”

Misha Green – “Lovecraft Country” – “Jig-a-Bobo”

Nzingha Stewart – “Little Fires Everywhere” – “The Uncanny”

Steve McQueen – “Small Axe” – “Mangrove”

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Beyoncé Knowles Carter, Emmanuel Adeji, Blitz Bazawule, Kwasi Fordjour – “Black Is King”

Christine Swanson – “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel”

Chuck Vinson, Alan Muraoka – “The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special”

Eugene Ashe – “Sylvie’s Love”

Kamilah Forbes – “Between The World And Me”

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

David E. Talbert – “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

George C. Wolfe – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Gina Prince-Bythewood – “The Old Guard”

Radha Blank – “The Forty-Year-Old Version”

Regina King – “One Night in Miami…”

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Keith McQuirter – “By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem”

Muta’Ali – “Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn”

Sam Pollard, Maro Chermayeff – “Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (Ep. 1 & 2)”

Simcha Jacobovici – “Enslaved: The Lost History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade”

Yoruba Richen – “The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts the Tonight Show”

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

Black Bottom Saints – Alice Randall

Lakewood – Megan Giddings

Riot Baby – Tochi Onyebuchi

The Awkward Black Man – Walter Mosley

The Vanishing Half – Brit Bennett

Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction

A Black Women’s History of the United States – Daina Berry

A Promised Land – Barack Obama

Driving While Black – Gretchen Sorin

Long Time Coming: Reckoning with Race in America – Michael Eric Dyson

We’re Better Than This – Elijah Cummings

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

A Knock at Midnight – Brittany Barnett

Greyboy: Finding Blackness in a White World – Cole Brown

Lakewood – Megan Giddings

The Compton Cowboys – Walter Thompson-Hernandez

We’re Better Than This – Elijah Cummings

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography

A Most Beautiful Thing: The True Story of America’s First All-Black High School Rowing Team – Arshay Cooper

A Promised Land – Barack Obama

Olympic Pride, American Prejudice – Deborah Draper

The Dead Are Arising – Les Payne, Tamara Payne

Willie: The Game-Changing Story of the NHL’s First Black Player – Willie O’Ree

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

Do Right by Me: Learning to Raise Black Children in White Space – Valerie Harrison

Living Lively – Haile Thomas

The Black Foster Youth Handbook – Ángela Quijada-Banks

The Woman God Created You to Be: Finding Success Through Faith–Spiritually, Personally, and Professionally – Kimberla Lawson Roby

Vegetable Kingdom – Bryant Terry

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

Homie – Danez Smith

Kontemporary Amerikan Poetry – John Murillo

Seeing the Body – Rachel Eliza Griffiths

The Age of Phillis – Honorée Jeffers

Un-American – Hafizah Geter

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

I Promise – LeBron James, Nina Mata

Just Like a Mama – Alice Faye Duncan, Charnelle Pinkney Barlow

Kamala Harris: Rooted in Justice – Nikki Grimes, Laura Freeman

She Was the First!: The Trailblazing Life of Shirley Chisholm – Katheryn Russell-Brown, Eric Velasquez

The Secret Garden of George Washington Carver – Gene Barretta, Frank Morrison

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

Before the Ever After – Jacqueline Woodson

Black Brother, Black Brother – Jewell Parker Rhodes

Dear Justyce – Nic Stone

Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You: A Remix of the National Book Award-winning Stamped from the Beginning – Jason Reynolds

This is Your Time – Ruby Bridges

The 52nd NAACP Image Awards will air on March 27, 2021.