Serena Williams Talks Starring In Spike Lee-Directed Super Bowl Ad: ‘Is This My Oscar Role?’

Serena Williams is revealing what it was like working with iconic director Spike Lee for her new Michelob ULTRA Super Bowl ad.

The tennis superstar spoke about the experience while calling in to SiriusXM’s “Sway in the Morning” on Tuesday.

“It was amazing. I was a little bit nervous and I’m like, ‘Oh my God. Oh my God, this is Spike Lee. I’m literally on set with Spike Lee. This is crazy,” gushed the sporting hero.

“He just won an Oscar within the last couple of years. Oh my goodness. I’m like, Is this my Oscar role? Like, is this it, is this it, it’s Spike Lee!” she continued.

During the interview, Williams also looked back on her experiences of racism on the tennis court.

“It’s just something I had to grow used to, which shouldn’t be normal, right? But what had to be normal for me was to realize that people weren’t gonna root for me in the beginning because I was different and I look different,” she recalled.

“I had to make people realize that it’s OK to be Black and to play tennis and it’s OK to be good at it and to be better. That’s kind of something I had to lean into myself and realize that it wasn’t anything to do with me. I had to force people to see me because of my game and let my game do the speaking.”

Sway Calloway hosts SiriusXM’s “Sway in the Morning” weekdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET on SiriusXM’s Shade 45 channel.