Nicole Kidman And Tom Cruise’s Son Connor Is Unrecognizable In Rare Social Media Snap

Connor Cruise posted a rare photo of himself on Instagram over the weekend.

Connor, who is the adopted son of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise, shared a snap of himself with a huge Yellowfin tuna that he caught while out fishing off the coast of Costa Rica.

The 26-year-old doesn’t post often on social media but when he does, the posts tend to be fishing-related.

Connor and his older sister Bella, 28, were both adopted by Kidman — now married to Keith Urban — and Cruise during their 10-year marriage.

Both have chosen to lead a more private life despite their parents’ showbiz status.

“Bella lives just outside London [U.K.]. You know, she really feels more English,” Kidman previously told Vanity Fair of her eldest daughter.

“We lived here for ‘Eyes Wide Shut’, ‘Mission: Impossible’, and ‘The Portrait of a Lady’. They both had English accents when they were little.”