Prince Harry Takes Part In Video Message Announcing Postponement Of Invictus Games

The Invictus Games are being postponed until 2022.

The series of events were scheduled to take place in the Netherlands in May 2020. However, they have now been pushed back until next year due to the ongoing pandemic.

Prince Harry took part in a video announcing the news, which was posted to the Games’ social media accounts on Tuesday.

💛🖤 | We are with you. "And when the world is ready. We will compete. With all we have. With all we are. We will wear our individual flags but know, that we are all one."#InvictusGames pic.twitter.com/5Sk4VCEwOQ — Invictus Games The Hague 2020 (@InvictusGamesNL) February 2, 2021

“To the key workers on the front lines in the battle against the pandemic, we are with you,” he said. “And when the world is ready, we will compete.”

A statement from organizers read, “For so many around the world, the Invictus community included, COVID-19 has changed our expectations, hopes, and plans.”

“But our unwavering mission is one bound by resilience and community—and that mission will continue to shine through between now and spring 2022, when we hope to see everybody in person again in The Hague.”

Harry founded the Paralympic-style events for wounded service members in 2014.