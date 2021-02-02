Zendaya, John David Washington Won’t Be Reading ‘Malcolm & Marie’ Reviews

Zendaya and John David Washington team up in Netflix’s “Malcolm & Marie” — a pandemic-shot drama that explores the relationship between a director and his model girlfriend.

While fans will have to wait until Feb. 5 to see the drama in its entirety, there has already been some backlash surrounding the 12-year age difference of the co-stars — the “Tenet” star is 36 and Zendaya is 24.

Speaking with ET Canada’s Graeme O’Neil, the “Euphoria” star addresses the recent criticism over playing more mature roles after being typecast as a teenager from her early days as a Disney star.

“I do understand it because I have been playing 16 since I was 16,” says the actress. “Thankfully, black don’t crack so I probably sometimes look a bit young but I am a grown woman so this was special to me not only because it was written for me, but it was written to me and the woman I am growing into.”

Written and directed by “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson, “Malcolm & Marie” hasn’t been receiving stellar reviews, but unlike his on-screen character, Washington will not be paying attention to the ratings.

“I will choose to omit that part of the process,” says the actor. “I see what it can do to a person. I feel I have more of my sanity than he does, I am calmer, I can handle it better than he can anyway.”

