First Trailer For ‘Punky Brewster’ Revival Starring Soleil Moon Frye Is Here

The first look at the “Punky Brewster” revival featuring the original series’ star Soleil Moon Frye has dropped online, giving fans a healthy dose of feel-good nostalgia.

The original sitcom about a young girl (Frye) who was abandoned in a supermarket alongside her trusty dog Brandon before being taken in by apartment manager Henry Warnimont aired from 1984 to 1988. Now, the adventures of Punky will continue in a 10-episode series for NBC’s streaming channel Peacock in the U.S. and on W Network in Canada.

The new series picks up with Punky as a single mother of three who is trying to get her life back on track when she meets Izzy, a young girl in the foster system who reminds Punky of herself. In addition to Frye, Cherie Johnson will reprise her original role as Cherie in the revival. Additions to the world of “Punky Brewster” include Freddie Prinze Jr. as Punky’s ex-husband Travis, Quinn Copeland as Izzy, as well as Noah Cottrell, Oliver De Los Santos and Lauren Lindsey Donzis.

The new series premieres February 25.