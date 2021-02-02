Filmed Version Of Canadian Broadway Hit ‘Come From Away’ To Debut In 2021

Broadway cast of "Come From Away". Photo: Matthew Murphy

Broadway fans who didn’t get to see Come From Away will finally have their chance.

On Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter shared the news that a filmed version of the musical is set to premiere later this year.

According to the report, Entertainment One will produce the project, which is set to film with the Broadway cast reprising their roles for a taping in May, and a release planned for September 2021.

The Tony-winning Canadian musical tells the story of 7,000 passengers forced to land in Gander, Newfoundland, after airspace was closed on Sept. 11, 2001.

“Come From Away is a triumphant story about the power of humanity in the face of incredible darkness,” Nick Meyer, eOne’s president, film, said in a statement.

Filming for the screen version will take place at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in New York City where the Broadway production of Come From Away had been staged prior to being closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic.