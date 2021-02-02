Rebel Wilson Confirms She Is ‘Single’ Following Split From Jacob Busch

Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch are no longer an item.

On Tuesday, the “Pitch Perfect” star revealed on Instagram that she and her boyfriend had split.

“Lots on my mind…aghhhhhh…#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!” she captioned the photo.

Wilson and Busch first went public with their relationship when they stepped out on the red carpet at the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health in September.

They were last spotted together on vacation in December.

A source close to the actress told Page Six that their relationship had “just run its course.” A friend also told People, “Jacob was an amazing guy but just not the one for her long-term.”

Last year, in a Q&A session on Instagram Live, Wilson said of Busch, “He’s a very private person, so I don’t like to give away too much in that department. But I will say we dated before I started any of this health journey, as well as now. So that goes to show you, ladies: You don’t have to be a certain size to get a boyfriend.”