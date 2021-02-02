Andie MacDowell Embraces ‘Silver Fox’ Look After Ditching Dye During Lockdown

Andie MacDowell is owning her natural hair colour, thanks to the pandemic.

The 62-year-old actress spoke about how she has been taking a more casual approach to her appearance during lockdown while on Tuesday’s episode of Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show”.

Debuting her fabulous new silver locks, MacDowell explained, “What happened was, I wasn’t colouring my hair and it was half-coloured back here and you could see my roots and my daughters kept telling me I looked bad a**. And the idea that I could look bad a** really appealed to me. So I went for it and I’m enjoying it.”

The “Groundhog Day” star is a mom to Justin, 35, Rainey, 30, and Margaret, 26.

She continued, “I’m salt and pepper, it’s silver, I always correct people: ‘It’s not grey, it’s silver’… It’s not that I’m letting myself go, I don’t think of it that way. When I first did it I went to the grocery store because we have no place to go and I thought I looked good. So I went to the grocery store and I saw a man there, a silver-fox guy…I immediately just put my shoulders back and was like, ‘And so am I.’ You know? We both just shot a look to each other. It’s like, I’m a silver fox.”

