Barack Obama Surprises Book Club Members After Crashing Meeting

Barack Obama dropped by the January meeting of the MahoganyBooks-Very Smart Brothas Book Club to chat about his new memoir and take part in a Q&A session.

The former U.S. president shared a video from the event on Tuesday.

Obama told the flabbergasted members that he wanted to join in on their discussion in order to “support our outstanding African-American independent bookstores.”

“I also just wanted to see who the brothers were who named themselves ‘The Very Smart Brothas book club’,” he joked.

During the Q&A, Obama revealed how he maintains a positive outlook on life, despite adversity and challenges.

Explaining that he tends “to take the long view on things, and not the short term,” Obama continued, “When you see a George Floyd or an Eric Garner [who were killed in police custody], that’s terrible. That should make you angry. You can’t just kind of say, ‘Well, it’ll take time.’ You have to feel pressed now and angry now or sad now, right? Trying to keep those two things in mind at the same time I think is the biggest trick to not just being president but just being a functioning Black person in America.”

The A Promised Land author also spoke about his stylish wife’s show-stopping Inauguration Day ensemble.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama — Getty

“I don’t know what it is about y’all, with Michelle and her belts,” he said. “I asked Michelle about it at dinner the other night. I said, ‘Listen baby, you are gorgeous. You know, I understand completely why you are a fashion icon.’ But, I said, ‘Was your hair different? ‘Cause it didn’t look that different.'”

“Anyway, so I don’t have an answer other than just knowing she looks good and looks better than me,” he added. “I understand that.”