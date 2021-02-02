Nick Jonas Turns Into An Old Man For New Super Bowl Ad

Nick Jonas is heading to the Super Bowl — via a commercial.

In a new ad for Dexcom, a company that distributes technology to help with diabetes management, the singer turns into an old man, proving diabetics shouldn’t have to prick their finger for an accurate reading anymore.

Jonas, 28, was diagnosed with type I diabetes more than 15 years ago.

“We have the technology to do this,” he says while snapping his fingers and turning older. “And people with diabetes are still pricking their fingers?”

“Finger sticks? Really? Well, that’s about to change.”

Catch the full ad during the Super Bowl this Sunday.