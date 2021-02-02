Will Smith Takes A Deep Dive Into The U.S. Constitution In Star-Studded New Netflix Docuseries ‘Amend: The Fight For America’

Get ready for a star-studded history lesson about the most misunderstood amendment in the U.S. Constitution, courtesy of Will Smith.

Smith hosts “Amend: The Fight for America”, a new six-part docuseries for Netflix exploring the Fourteenth Amendment of the Constitution, introduced in 1868 to promise liberty and equal protection for all.

As more than 150 years have passed and true equality has yet to be achieved, the series takes an in-depth look into the language and intention behind the 14th Amendment.

RELATED: Warner Bros. Debuts New Sizzle Reel Featuring First Look At Will Smith In ‘King Richard’, ‘The Sopranos’ Prequel & More

“‘Amend’ deploys a groundbreaking narrative format featuring a number of luminaries (Mahershala Ali, Diane Lane, Samuel L. Jackson, Pedro Pascal, Yara Shahidi, and more) breathing life into speeches and writings by the Fourteenth Amendment’s most ardent advocates and foes (including Frederick Douglass, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Andrew Johnson) with insights from an inclusive array of contemporary thought leaders and experts,” declares Netflix’s synopsis.

Smith is joined by co-host Larry Wilmore (former host of Comedy Central’s “The Nightly Show” and one-time “Senior Black Correspondent” on “The Daily Show”).

RELATED: Will Smith Meets Will Smith To Surprise Young Hero

“I am honoured to present ‘Amend: The Fight for America’. We are living in unprecedented days as a society, as a country, and as a human family. I believe that the cultivation of personal and historical understanding is the imperative spark igniting the flames of desperately needed compassion and healing,” Smith said in a statement. “As Americans, we endeavour to form a more perfect union that truly establishes justice and equality for all. I believe a deeper understanding of the 14th Amendment is a critical jumping-off point,” Smith continued. “Our hope with this series is to illuminate the beauty that is the promise of America and to share a message of connection and shared humanity so that we will be able to better understand and celebrate our different experiences as Americans and promote progress toward the true equality promised to all persons under the 14th Amendment. I’m grateful to Netflix and the phenomenal group of people who came together both in front of and behind the camera to help us tell this story.” RELATED: Will Smith Presents Unseen Moments From The ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Reunion “I hope families can watch ‘Amend’ together and have the series be a compelling conversation starter,” added Wilmore. “Everything we’ve seen happen in America in the last few years is about what Black people and other marginalized groups have always wanted: to make sure that we are really part of America and have everything that’s been promised to us by the Constitution. I think it’d be really fantastic if ‘Amend’ helped people to better understand how special the bond can be between each of us and our country.”

“Amend: The Fight for America” premieres Wednesday, Feb. 17.