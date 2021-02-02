Andy Cohen Tells Bethenny Frankel About His Search For A Life Partner

Andy Cohen is getting honest about his dating life and parenting style for the latest episode of Bethenny Frankel’s podcast.

Cohen dished on his search for a life partner while joining “Just B” on Tuesday,

RELATED: ‘SNL’ Alum Cheri Oteri Revives Barbara Walters Impression For Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper’s CNN ‘New Year’s Eve Live’ Broadcast

“I think that I do want it, but I don’t seem to be working very hard to get it,” he began.

“It’s funny because a lot of times I’ll be—you know, I waste an enormous time on Instagram—kind of looking at other people’s pages and a lot of times you see people and they’re great looking and there are all these shirtless pictures. And then you’re like, ‘Okay, let me put myself in the position of dating this person now. Is this who I want as a boyfriend, Mr. Speedo shot every day?'”

The talk show host conceded that people might think the same thing about him when they see him online.

RELATED: Meghan McCain Joins Plea To ‘Cancel’ ‘RHOC’, Andy Cohen Responds

“Guess what, if I was someone else looking in on my social media, am I the person I would wanna date? Maybe not,” he continued. “I might be like, ‘That guy’s kind of a douche.’ So people who live in glass houses, man…that’s the other thing, if I was watching my own show, would I want to date me? I don’t know.”

Cohen also talks about being a parent to his two-year-old son.

“What I’m finding is, I think there’s something really positive about having a child later in life. I’m more zen about where I’m at. I’m not losing my s**t about everything…I just think there are things to sweat and things not to sweat. I’m just trying to be laidback.”

RELATED: Andy Cohen Shares Adorable Pic Of John Mayer Playing Guitar For Son Benjamin

Cohen welcomed little Benjamin Allen via surrogate in 2019.