Priyanka Chopra Reveals The ‘One Rule’ She And Nick Jonas Agreed On When They Got Married

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made an agreement when they tied the knot two years ago.

The actress, 38, is Elle UK magazine’s March cover star and shared some insight into her marriage to the singer, as they live in separate countries for work. Last week, Chopra revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that she’s currently filming in London, England, while Jonas resides in California while shooting “The Voice”.

And with their busy schedules, Chopra reveals the pair made a promise to each other.

“We see each other every three weeks. Wherever we are in the world, we fly to each other at least once a month for a couple of days,” she said. “It was our rule when we first got married.

“Otherwise, we’d never see each other.”

Chopra and Jonas wed in 2018 in a lavish ceremony. The couple were engaged within the first two months of dating, something that the “Isn’t It Romantic” star found “shocking.”

“I didn’t expect the proposal at that point… It was two months! I thought it would happen, but it was still a complete shock. [But] I relinquished control and I just went with it. We were just sporadically meeting for about two years,” she recalled. “We were texting and stuff, and there may have been a part of me that wanted something serious. But I was taking a hiatus from guys at that point. I didn’t want anyone romantically. But there’s always been something about Nick, which is why we always ended up staying in touch, no matter where we were.”

She continued, “One thing to know about my husband is that when he makes up his mind, he’ll get what he wants! When he knows, he knows. There’s such a sublime confidence to it that you can’t help but be like, ‘OK.'”

