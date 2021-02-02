Jason Alexander, Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Of 55 Hours, Charged With DUI

One of Britney Spears’ ex-husbands is in trouble with the law

Jason Alexander — who married Spears in a Las Vegas wedding chapel back in 2004 before the marriage was annulled just 55 hours later — was arrested last month and charged with DUI.

According to Davidson County Criminal Court in Tennessee, Alexander, 39, was booked on Jan. 26 and hit with three misdemeanour charges: driving under the influence, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and possession or casual exchange of a controlled substance.

RELATED: Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Appears To Have Been At U.S. Capitol Riots

In addition, Alexander also violated Tennessee’s implied consent law when he declined to participate in a test to measure the level of alcohol in his blood.

Alexander, who coincidentally shares the name of the actor who played George Costanza on “Seinfeld”, was spotted at a “Free Britney” rally in August, held outside the Los Angeles courthouse where Spears’ conservatorship was being litigated.

Britney Spears’ childhood friend named Jason Alexander, who she married for 55 hours in 2004, showed up for the FREE BRITNEY protest today. pic.twitter.com/F8Y8KQ7gKN — Britney Fan (@BritneyHiatus) August 19, 2020

Meanwhile, TMZ reported that Alexander was in Washington, D.C. on the day of the infamous insurrection on Jan. 6, publishing a selfie he took of himself wearing a “Trump 45” toque.

It’s not known if Alexander was among the group that breached the Capitol Building.