Viggo Mortensen Says He’s ‘Curious’ About The Upcoming ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Series

Viggo Mortensen says he’s interested in checking out the upcoming “Lord Of The Rings” series for Amazon Prime Video.

Director J.A. Bayona, the filmmaker behind “The Orphanage,” “The Impossible” and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”, will bring the beloved J. R. R. Tolkien stories to the small screen, titled “Rings”, almost a decade after the last “Lord Of The Rings” feature film.

RELATED: A Family Struggles With Forgiveness And Aging In Viggo Mortensen’s Directorial Debut ‘Falling’

Mortensen played Aragorn in all three movies in Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy.

While chatting with GQ, Mortensen was asked if he was planning to tune in.

“Yeah, directed by a Spanish director, [J. A.] Bayona. Yeah, I’m interested to see what they do,” he said.

“They’ve been shooting that in New Zealand. Bayona is a good director, so it’ll probably be worth watching,” he continued.

“I’ll be curious to see what they do, how they interpret Tolkien,” he added. “I don’t know how much the Tolkien estate has allowed them to use.”

RELATED: Viggo Mortensen Makes Directorial Debut With ‘Falling’

The Oscar nominee also revealed he plans to reunite with David Cronenberg for a new project; he previously worked with the Canadian director on the films “Eastern Promises”, “A History of Violence” and “A Dangerous Method”.

“Yes, we do have something in mind. It’s something he wrote a long time ago, and he never got it made,” Mortensen explained. “Now he’s refined it, and he wants to shoot it. Hopefully, it’ll be this summer we’ll be filming. I would say, without giving the story away, he’s going maybe a little bit back to his origins.”

Mortensen earned an Oscar nomination for his performance on the Cronenberg-directed “Eastern Promises” in 2008.