Lisa Marie Presley Shares Family Photo To Celebrate Birthday After Difficult Year

Lisa Marie Presley is celebrating her birthday by showing her gratitude for family.

The daughter of Elvis Presley marked her 53rd birthday on Tuesday, and took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of herself and her three daughters, actress Riley Keough and twins Finley and Harper Lockwood, whom she shares with ex Michael Lockwood.

“Thank you for all of the overwhelming birthday wishes from everyone,” she wrote in the caption.

“Like everyday, I couldn’t have made it through without these three by my side,” she added.

Presley is coming off an extraordinary difficult year.

In addition to her bitter divorce from Lockwood, which dragged on throughout 2020 before being finalized in November, she endured the death of son Benajmin Keough, who passed away in July at age 27; his death was subsequently ruled to be suicide.