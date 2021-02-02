‘Prodigal Son’ Star Tom Payne Auditioned For ‘Bridgerton’ But Didn’t Get The Part Because He’s Not ‘Tall Enough’

Tom Payne is currently starring in the second season of Global‘s “Prodigal Son”, but if not for a few inches could have been on another hit TV series entirely.

The British actor was the guest on People‘s new interview series “Defend Yourself”, revealing he auditioned for Netflix phenom “Bridgerton” — but didn’t get the role.

“I auditioned for one of the parts — the big heartthrob hunk guy — but I’m not tall enough,” he said, describing Regé-Jean Page’s character, the Duke of Hastings.

“You can’t walk into the room and look up at anyone. It’s just not going to work for that kind of character,” added the 38-year-old actor, whose height is reported to be five-foot-six.

Despite not becoming a part of the series, Payne revealed he actually has a close connection to the Shonda Rhimes-produced period drama.

“‘Bridgerton’ is actually filmed in Bath, where I’m from, so there are locations in ‘Bridgerton’ which are still there, which you can go and look at and marvel at,” he explained. “And it’s very nice to see my hometown onscreen.”

In the meantime, Payne can be seen opposite Michael Sheen on “Prodigal Son”, which features the addition of new cast member Catherine Zeta-Jones for the new season.

“Prodigal Son” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Global.