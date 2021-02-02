Golden Globes To Go Bicoastal: Tina Fey To Host From NY, Amy Poehler From Beverly Hills

Like most television awards shows since the pandemic, this year’s edition of the Golden Globe Awards is going to look a bit different than usual.

As Deadline reports, for the first time ever the show will be coming to viewers from two locations, on two different coasts.

With Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to reunite as Globes co-hosts for the fourth time, Fey will be stationed at the Rainbow Room, high atop Rockefeller Center in Midtown Manhattan, while Poehler will be situated at the Globes’ traditional home in the ballroom of the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The show, which typically airs in early January, has been pushed back to late February due to the pandemic. No presenters have yet to be announced.

Details are scarce about what this new bi-coastal variation of the annual gala will look like are scarce, but will likely feature a mixture of in-person and virtual appearances.

Nominations for this year’s Globes will be announced Wednesday, Feb. 3 beginning at 8:35 a.m. ET/5:35 a.m. PT., with Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson to appear on NBC’s Today to announce nominees in the major categories.

The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 28.