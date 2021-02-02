Report: Prince Harry Wants To Keep His Military Titles Despite Stepping Back From Official Duties

Despite stepping away from royal duties and relinquishing some of his honourary titles, there are a few that Prince Harry is eager to hang onto.

The Telegraph is reporting that the Duke of Sussex is hoping to have three military titles reinstated that he was forced to relinquish, pending a one-year review.

Those three honourary titles — Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command — are one of the few issues yet to be resolved following he and wife Meghan Markle stepping down from their royal duties.

“His military work is one of the most important things to him,” a friend told The Telegraph of why these particular tiles are of such high importance to him. “Of course he wants to keep them.”

When the duke and duchess made their bombshell announcement last year, Harry reportedly expected to spend more time travelling back and forth between Britain and his new home in America; the pandemic, however, slammed the brakes on those plans.

A palace source confirmed he’ll likely be forced to give up the titles, as the Queen made it crystal clear at last year’s Sandringham summit that a “one foot in, one foot out” approach to the couple’s royal duties was unacceptable.

Despite all that, Harry reportedly believes that his 10 years of military service and his continuing affiliation with the Invictus Games Foundation aid his efforts to keep the titles.

, make him the ideal candidate. When he relocated to California, he did so with the full intention of regularly travelling back and forth between the US and the UK to maintain connections, one friend said on Tuesday, insisting that it was only the pandemic that had forced him to stay put.