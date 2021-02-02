Zack Snyder Teases First Look At Jared Leto’s Joker In Snyder Cut Of ‘Justice League’

You can almost hear the laughter. Zack Snyder is giving fans a glimpse of Jared Leto’s Joker from the director’s long-awaited recut of “Justice League”.

The director took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a black-and-white, blurry snapshot showing Leto’s take on the Clown Prince of Crime holding up a joker playing card. The filmmaker complimented Leto and “Suicide Squad” director David Ayer for originating the character, calling it an “amazing character you created.”

“Honoured to have our worlds collide” Snyder added.

It was first reported in October that Leto had been tapped by HBO Max and Snyder to reprise (and resuscitate) his portrayal of the Joker in the “Snyder Cut” of “Justice League”. The Hollywood Reporter said at the time that Leto would shoot new scenes for the “Snyder Cut.”

The report also claimed Ray Fisher and Amber Heard are among the cast returning to set, alongside none other than Ben Affleck. (Making it the second time he’s agreed to re-don the cape and cowl since quitting as Batman.)

How bringing back the most maligned character from one movie will help course correct the most maligned film in the DC universe, we cannot say. But we’re certainly intrigued to see what plays out. (Our thoughts and prayers to those shooting new scenes with Leto, should he decide to go “Method” again.)

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” was originally announced earlier this year, though it was originally pitched as more of a re-imagining of what we’d seen, albeit with Snyder returning to the helm. (The writer-director was forced to step away from the production before it was completed due to a family tragedy.) New special effects, a new score and some additional ADR.

Now, it appears Snyder is getting cameras back up to not only complete his own reshoots (Joss Whedon directed additional photography for the theatrical cut) but shoot new material to flesh out the four-episode event series Snyder will deliver to HBO Max.

As for Leto, he’s made no secret of his disappointment over being largely cut out of “Suicide Squad”. And though his Clown Prince of Crime once seemed relegated to the past — especially following Joaquin Phoenix’s Oscar-winning turn in “Joker” — it looks like he may be getting the last laugh.

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” will stream on HBO Max on March 18.

MORE FROM ET:

Check Out the Official Trailer for ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’

‘Joker’ Sequel Reportedly in the Works With Todd Phillips to Direct

Upcoming DC Movies From ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to ‘The Batman’