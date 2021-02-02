Report: Shailene Woodley Dating Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Has Shailene Woodley found love in the arms of an NFL superstar?

That’s the report from E! News, which has “confirmed” that the “Big Little Lies” star is in a “long-distance relationship” with Aaron Rodgers, quarterback for the Green Bay Packers (and, let’s not forget, “Game of Thrones” super fan).

A source told the outlet, “They have kept things private and low key.”

Rodgers — who was recently announced as one of the guest hosts of “Jeopardy!” following the passing of Alex Trebek — has been in Green Bay, Wisconsin on order to remain “very focused on his season,” which ended on Jan. 24 when the Packers fell to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game.

Meanwhile, Woodley has been in Montreal filming “Misanthrope”, an upcoming crime film directed by Damián Szifron.

“They have seen each other and been in touch,” the source added. “They continue to talk and see each other when they can. They are both focused on their careers but they also make time for each other.”

In September, Rodgers made a virtual appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show”, with his seemingly cryptic comments now making a lot more sense in light of this new relationship information.

“I’ve made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better headspace and there’s just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable,” he said.

“That’s why I’m having so much fun and it starts with love,” he added. “And then surrounding yourself with people that you really enjoy.”

ET Canada has reached out to Woodley’s rep for comment.