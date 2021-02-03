Morgan Wallen Apologizes For Using The N-Word After Night Out With Pals

Morgan Wallen is apologizing after using a racial slur. The 27-year-old country singer was caught on video using the N-word and other inappropriate language as he arrived home after a night out with his friends.

The clip, obtained by TMZ, shows what appears to be Wallen walking to his place and telling someone to “take care of” this “p**** a** motherf**ker.” “Take care of this p**** a** n*****,” he adds.

“I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back,” Wallen said in a statement given to ET. “There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

However, following the apology, country singer Mickey Guyton took to Twitter to call Wallen out.

“This is not his first time using that ‘unacceptable’ racial slur and we all known that. So what exactly are y’all going to do about it. Crickets won’t work this time,” she tweeted. “How many passes will you continue to give? Asking for a friend. No one deserves to be canceled but this is unacceptable.”

“Promises to do better don’t mean sh*t,” she added.

This is not his first time using that “unacceptable” racial slur and we all known that. So what exactly are y’all going to do about it. Crickets won’t work this time. — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) February 3, 2021

Promises to do better don’t mean sh*t. — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) February 3, 2021

Other country stars also spoke out against Wallen.

“It actually IS representative of our town because this isn’t his first ‘scuffle’ and he just demolished a huge streaming record last month regardless. We all know it wasn’t his first time using that word. We keep them rich and protected at all costs with no recourse,” Maren Morris tweeted.

It actually IS representative of our town because this isn’t his first “scuffle” and he just demolished a huge streaming record last month regardless. We all know it wasn’t his first time using that word. We keep them rich and protected at all costs with no recourse. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) February 3, 2021

Kelsea Ballerini, meanwhile, commented on the different standard female country artists are held to.

the truth is the truth. https://t.co/HocuKJraWa — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) February 3, 2021

This isn’t the first time that Wallen has made headlines. Back in October he was pulled from performing on “Saturday Night Live” after violating COVID-19 protocols by partying in a bar. Lorne Michael personally called him to invite him back on the show eight weeks later. During his Dec. 5 appearance, he poked fun at himself — with the help of Jason Bateman — for getting kicked off the show. Last May, he was also arrested for public intoxication.

ET spoke with Wallen last month at his first show in 10 months, where he touched on the hardships of fame and the attention he receives. When asked if his life feels like a non-stop machine, he told ET’s Rachel Smith, “sometimes,” describing that it’s the “obligations and things that you don’t really have control over anymore, you know?”

“And then just being under a microscope. I think I wrote [‘Livin’ the Dream’] before I really even understood completely what I meant,” he explained. “It was almost a prophecy in a way. I didn’t really understand fully what that song meant, but the longer that I got to do this and the more success I’ve had and things like that, there’s days where I wake up and I just want to get away… And I think that’s probably what that song says mostly.”

“But I’m not complaining,” he noted. “Like most days I wake up, I’m thrilled to be doing this, you know, and some days I’m not.”

MORE FROM ET:

Morgan Wallen on ‘SNL’, Fatherhood and His Most Personal Song (Exclusive)

‘SNL’: Morgan Wallen Pokes Fun At Himself for Getting Kicked Off Show

Morgan Wallen to Perform on ‘SNL’ After Previously Being Pulled