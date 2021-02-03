Morgan Wallen Dumped By ACM Awards, Recording Contract ‘Suspended Indefinitely’ After N-Word Controversy

More fallout is coming to Morgan Wallen after the 27-year-old country singer was caught on video using the N-word and other inappropriate language as he arrived home after a night out with his friends.

The clip, obtained by TMZ, shows what appears to be Wallen walking to his place and telling someone to “take care of” this “p***y a** motherf**ker… Take care of this p***y a** n*****.”

Wallen subsequently issued an apology.

“I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back,” Wallen said in a statement given to ET. “There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

However, following the apology, Big Loud Records confirmed they’d be suspending Wallen’s record contract indefinitely.

The Academy of Country Music then announced via social media that Wallen’s “potential involvement and eligibility” in the upcoming ACM Awards had been “halted,” and had informed his management of the decision.

“The Academy does not condone or support intolerance of behavior that doesn’t align with our commitment and dedication to diversity and inclusion,” the Academy said in its statement.

Country singer Mickey Guyton had previously taken to Twitter to call Wallen out.

“This is not his first time using that ‘unacceptable’ racial slur and we all known that. So what exactly are y’all going to do about it. Crickets won’t work this time,” she tweeted. “How many passes will you continue to give? Asking for a friend. No one deserves to be canceled but this is unacceptable.”

“Promises to do better don’t mean sh*t,” she added.

This is not his first time using that “unacceptable” racial slur and we all known that. So what exactly are y’all going to do about it. Crickets won’t work this time. — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) February 3, 2021

Promises to do better don’t mean sh*t. — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) February 3, 2021

Other country stars also spoke out against Wallen.

“It actually IS representative of our town because this isn’t his first ‘scuffle’ and he just demolished a huge streaming record last month regardless. We all know it wasn’t his first time using that word. We keep them rich and protected at all costs with no recourse,” Maren Morris tweeted.

It actually IS representative of our town because this isn’t his first “scuffle” and he just demolished a huge streaming record last month regardless. We all know it wasn’t his first time using that word. We keep them rich and protected at all costs with no recourse. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) February 3, 2021

Kelsea Ballerini, meanwhile, commented on the different standard female country artists are held to.

the truth is the truth. https://t.co/HocuKJraWa — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) February 3, 2021

After the video emerged, Variety reported that his music had been yanked from Cumulus Media, the second-biggest radio chain in the U.S.

Cumulus was said to have sent out a directive to the program directors of all of its 400-plus stations with the header “MORGAN WALLEN — EXTREMELY IMPORTANT.”

The message read: “Team, unfortunately country music star Morgan Wallen was captured on video Sunday evening using a racial slur. Effective immediately we request that all of Morgan Wallen’s music be removed from our playlists without exception. More to follow.”

The directive was signed by Brian Philips, EVP of programming for the chain, and John Dimick, the company’s head of programming operations.

A spokesperson for iHeartMedia then told ET: “In light of Morgan Wallen’s recent actions involving the use of a racial slur, we have made the decision to remove his music and content from our stations effective immediately.”

iHeartRadio has more than 850 radio stations across the U.S.

A CMT spokesperson added: “After learning of Morgan Wallen’s racial slur late last night, we are in the process of removing his appearances from all our platforms. We do not tolerate or condone words and actions that are in direct opposition to our core values that celebrate diversity, equity and inclusion.”

After learning of Morgan Wallen’s racial slur late last night, we are in the process of removing his appearances from all our platforms. We do not tolerate or condone words and actions that are in direct opposition to our core values that celebrate diversity, equity & inclusion. — CMT (@CMT) February 3, 2021

Corus radio has also made the decision to pull Wallen’s music. “We’ve suspended playing Morgan Wallen on our stations until further notice,” a Corus spokesperson told ET Canada.

This isn’t the first time that Wallen has made headlines. Back in October he was pulled from performing on “Saturday Night Live” after violating COVID-19 protocols by partying in a bar. Lorne Michael personally called him to invite him back on the show eight weeks later. During his Dec. 5 appearance, he poked fun at himself — with the help of Jason Bateman — for getting kicked off the show. Last May, he was also arrested for public intoxication.

ET spoke with Wallen last month at his first show in 10 months, where he touched on the hardships of fame and the attention he receives. When asked if his life feels like a non-stop machine, he told ET’s Rachel Smith, “sometimes,” describing that it’s the “obligations and things that you don’t really have control over anymore, you know?”

“And then just being under a microscope. I think I wrote [‘Livin’ the Dream’] before I really even understood completely what I meant,” he explained. “It was almost a prophecy in a way. I didn’t really understand fully what that song meant, but the longer that I got to do this and the more success I’ve had and things like that, there’s days where I wake up and I just want to get away… And I think that’s probably what that song says mostly.”

“But I’m not complaining,” he noted. “Like most days I wake up, I’m thrilled to be doing this, you know, and some days I’m not.”