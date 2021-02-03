Drew Barrymore Insists Reunion Interview With Ex Tom Green Was Unscripted: ‘There Were No Questions Prepared’

Drew Barrymore spoke about that Tom Green interview during an appearance on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show”.

Jimmy Fallon praised Barrymore’s “raw” reunion chat with her ex on Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show”, with the actress insisting: “There were no questions prepared for that.”

Barrymore continued, “I had an offline conversation with him because we didn’t want it to be some bougie Hollywood moment like ‘let’s reconnect in front of the cameras.’

“But that said… the thing that I love about Tom was he is one of the first people to have put a camera on his life, when it was a giant fat camcorder and there were no easy phones available,” she went on.

“His stuff was on VHS. I remember watching his VHS tapes. So it’s what gave me the idea… I just said ‘gosh, would you want to kind of reconnect? I feel like it’s been a long time, and I would just love to honour what you did. You broke down all these doors, you were a pioneer, and I would love to talk about it and have it be an excuse for us to say hello.’ That’s the tone.

“I sent him a video, and then he sent me one back, and immediately he made me laugh, and that’s like my kryptonite. Laughter.”

Barrymore and Green called it quits back in 2001 after being married for less than a year. They then reunited on her show in September nearly 20 years later.

The American-Canadian comedian said at the time, “I was so happy when you invited me on the show. It’s been too long, it’s nice to reconnect. We really did not talk for about 15 years I guess and this is really the first time we’ve looked at each other face to face in 15 years.”

Barrymore and Fallon also acted out a relaxing meditation scene they’d written together using Mad Lib words during her appearance on the show.

