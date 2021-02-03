Zendaya Says Tiny Crew On ‘Malcolm & Marie’ Meant ‘Everybody Was Doing Like Four Jobs At Once’

Filming during a pandemic is a whole new experience.

On Tuesday night, Zendaya appeared on Global’s “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and talked about making her new movie “Malcolm & Marie”, which was written and shot entirely during the pandemic.

She explained that the idea for the film itself was motivated by the idea of keeping things small and COVID-safe.

“Is there a world where we could shoot something in my house,” she asked director Sam Levinson, who also created “Euphoria”.

“He was only like fifteen pages in when he thought he would bring up the idea to John David Washington,” she added.

Zendaya also described how the very small crew on the film all quarantined together to make sure everything was safe amid the pandemic.

“Everyone was doing like four jobs at once,” she recalled. “Everybody had each other’s backs.”

Meanwhile, Colbert also had to ask about Zendaya’s upcoming sci-fi epic “Dune”, and while the actress admitted she was new to the universe of Frank Herbert’s novel, she quickly became a fan.

“I’m geeking out like everyone else, I can’t wait to see it,” she said.

Talking about having dance parties with co-star Timothée Chalamet, Colbert wondered who the best dancer on the “Dune” set was, guessing Javier Bardem.

“He had the moves, I was very impressed,” Zendaya agreed.

