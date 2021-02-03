Livestream: Sarah Jessica Parker And Taraji P. Henson Announce The 2021 Golden Globe Award Nominations

The Golden Globes are kicking awards season into high gear on Feb. 3 with the announcement of this year’s nominees.

This year’s film and TV nominations livestream will be hosted virtually by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson.

The nominations will kick off at 8:35 a.m. ET with Parker and Henson revealing the 2021 nominees on NBC’s “Today” where they will announce select categories including Best Motion Picture, Best Television Series, Best Performance by an Actress, Best Performance by an Actor, Best Director, and more. The rest of the nominations are to be announced on E! and Golden Globes digital channels, as well as GoldenGlobes.com.

Shifted from its usual January ceremony because of the pandemic, the Golden Globes will now take place in February in a telecast hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, from opposite ends of the U.S.

The Golden Globe Awards will air Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET.