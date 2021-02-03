Ken Jennings Reveals How His Nightly Tribute To Alex Trebek On ‘Jeopardy!’ Came About, Fans Get Emotional

Ken Jennings is doing an excellent job at filling in for Alex Trebek on “Jeopardy!”, but he’s making sure everyone knows the show will always belong to the beloved late host.

Fans will know by now that Jennings, who once won 74 consecutive games as well as being crowned the champion in the “Greatest of All Time” tournament last year, ends each show by saying: “Thank you, Alex.”

What an ending! Here's what happens when two contestants are tied after Final Jeopardy! pic.twitter.com/wwTtGkkl00 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) January 23, 2021

He told a viewer on Twitter this week that the sweet sign-off was executive producer Mike Richards’ idea.

Jennings added, “There wouldn’t be a show without Alex.”

"Thanks, Alex" was suggested as a sign-off by executive producer Mike Richards, and I'm glad he did. There wouldn't be a show without Alex. https://t.co/dFIwemd8be — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) February 1, 2021

Fans have been talking about the sign-off ever since Jennings took over from Trebek following his tragic death on Nov. 8, 2020.

I love how Ken Jennings still says "Thank you Alex" at the end of every #jeopardy episode. Hope the other new hosts do it too. — Erica Smith (@EricaElizaStar) February 3, 2021

Yes! I’m really liking him. In fact, every night at the end when he says “Thank you Alex”, I whimper even though I know it’s coming. — Donald Root (@ropt_donald) February 3, 2021

Ken Jennings ends Jeopardy with “thank you Alex”. pic.twitter.com/NGEKAYYdMY — jaquan phoenix (@_kelliieee) February 3, 2021

every time ken jennings says “and thank you alex” at the end of the jeopardy game pic.twitter.com/qyHD0CTxUS — old fashioned wench (@pasta_niece) January 28, 2021

@KenJennings Love it when you say “thank you, Alex.” — Natalie Donovan (@PersoNatalie613) January 26, 2021

You’re doing an AMAZING job. I love how you say “Thank you, Alex” at the end of every episode. — Kitties say “wear a mask!” (@Kitties4every1) January 30, 2021

Trebek announced he had been diagnosed with stage-four pancreatic cancer in March 2019.