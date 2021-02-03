Ken Jennings Reveals How His Nightly Tribute To Alex Trebek On ‘Jeopardy!’ Came About, Fans Get Emotional

By Becca Longmire.

Ken Jennings. Photo: Getty Images
Ken Jennings is doing an excellent job at filling in for Alex Trebek on “Jeopardy!”, but he’s making sure everyone knows the show will always belong to the beloved late host.

Fans will know by now that Jennings, who once won 74 consecutive games as well as being crowned the champion in the “Greatest of All Time” tournament last year, ends each show by saying: “Thank you, Alex.”

He told a viewer on Twitter this week that the sweet sign-off was executive producer Mike Richards’ idea.

Jennings added, “There wouldn’t be a show without Alex.”

Fans have been talking about the sign-off ever since Jennings took over from Trebek following his tragic death on Nov. 8, 2020.

Trebek announced he had been diagnosed with stage-four pancreatic cancer in March 2019.

