Critics Choice Association Celebrates Black Cinema With Honours For Chadwick Boseman, Zendaya, John David Washington, Delroy Lindo & More

Zendaya and John David Washington accept the Next Gen Award at the Critics Choice Association's Third Annual Celebration of Black Cinema on February 02, 2021. Photo: Getty Images/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association

It was a big night for excellence in Black filmmaking.

On Tuesday, the Critics Choice Association virtually held its third annual Celebration of Black Cinema, honouring the best and brightest Black artists on the filmmaking scene.

Photo: Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association

Among the honourees was the late Chadwick Boseman, who posthumously received the Performance of the Year Award for his work in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, Deadline reported.

“Chadwick Boseman was an amazing artist. We’ve all been thrilled, and excited, and overwhelmed by the depth of his work,” said director George C. Wolfe while presenting the award. “He was so present, not just as an actor but he was present as a human being.”

Delroy Lindo. Photo: Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association

Meanwhile, “Da 5 Bloods” star Delroy Lindo was honoured with the Career Achievement Award.

“We’re in a time, I hope, in which the importance of the contributions of Black people, Africa descended people, the importance of those stories will come much more to the forefront and be included in the context of world history,” Lindo said, accepting the prize on behalf of forgotten American veterans.

Leslie Odom Jr., Eli Goree, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Aldis Hodge. Photo: Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association

The night’s Ensemble Award went to the cast of “One Night in Miami”, including Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge and Leslie Odom Jr.

Zendaya and John David Washington, stars of “Malcolm & Marie” received the Next Gen Award, while Tessa Thompson took home the Actor Award for her work in “Sylvie’s Love”.

Tessa Thompson. Photo: Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association

“This is a time when once again we are talking in this nation and globally about the value and dignity of Black life”, Thompson said. “And I believe that the stories that we tell about Blackness in this moment are even more resonant.”

Mike Jackson and John Legend. Photo: Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association

Other honourees included John Legend, who received the Producers Award alongside partner Mike Jackson for their documentary “Giving Voice”. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II received the Breakthrough Award for his work in “The Trial of the Chicago 7”. “Jesus and the Black Messiah” helmer Shaka King took home the Director Award, and Andra Day was a Special Honouree for “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”.

Tommie Smith. Photo: Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association

Finally, the Critics Choice Association awarded gold medal athlete and Tommie Smith, who famously raised his fist in protest of racial injustice at the 1968 Olympics, with its first ever Social Impact Award.

“I hope our film, ‘With Drawn Arms’, will generate conversation and serve to bring forward something that inspires others to cross yet another bridge,” Smith said.