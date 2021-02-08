Maluma Reacts To Getting Mobbed By Fans In Miami Before Police Were Forced To Shut Down Event Due To Pandemic

A Maluma meet-and-greet had to be shut down by Miami police last week after hundreds of fans turned up to catch a glimpse of the singer.

The Colombian star, who told people to wear masks at the event, took to Instagram to encourage fans in Wynwood to stop by a gallery pop-up and say hi, however, things soon got out of hand.

Maluma, who has been promoting his new album 7 Días en Jamaica, also shared numerous clips on his Instagram Story of himself waving to fans from a sunroof as his car drove down the street.

According to NBC Miami, cops ended up shutting down the event due to the violation of COVID-19 emergency orders.

Maluma has since told Reuters of the event, “That was great, having this moment with my fans, I really miss them a lot. That’s the only thing I can say: I miss my fans, I miss going on tour.

“The police got there because there were too many people… [when] this COVID thing is over [I] just [want to] go on tour and share this album with my fans.”

ET Canada has contacted Maluma’s rep for comment.