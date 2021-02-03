Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hugh Grant, Andra Day & More React To 2021 Golden Globe Award Nominations

The nominations for the 78th annual Golden Globes are in, and nominated stars were quick to take to Twitter to share their excitement.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson did the honours Wednesday, appearing live on “Today” to announce the nominees in a wide-range of categories including Best Motion Picture, Best Television Series, Best Performance by an Actress, Best Performance by an Actor, Best Director, and more.

Andra Day shared of her nod for “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”: “Gratitude. God is great. No other words can describe how I feel. Grateful to Lee, SLP, Tasha, Thom, my co-stars, the entire cast and production, to Hulu, and the whole team that believes and is working tirelessly for this. Thank you to the voters, outlets and fans that support us and Billie. Y’all are a big blessing.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter to react to his “Hamilton” nomination in the Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category, as well as his Best Actor nod:

So grateful we got to share #Hamilfilm with you on @disneyplus so you can watch it whenever you want.

Thank you for honoring the work of this incredible cast and crew, @goldenglobes. Grateful grateful grateful. -LMM https://t.co/voiCEgpAGk — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 3, 2021

Riz Ahmed said, of his Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture Drama Golden Globe nod for his “Sound of Metal” performance, in a statement: “Thank you HFPA for this incredible honour. Bringing Ruben to life changed me. It was a gift given to me by Darius Marder’s daring genius, and the radical empathy of my teachers Jeremy Lee Stone, Leighton Grant, Guy Licata, Gregory Berger-Sobeck. Special thanks to all those in the Deaf community I was privileged to be guided by, as well as Paul Raci, Olivia Cooke, and all our cast and crew. Thank you to Amazon and Caviar for all the support.”

Dan Levy tweeted of all of the “Schitt’s Creek” nominations, including his own nod for Best Supporting Actor In A TV Series:

Thinking of all of the amazingly talented people who helped make this show. Y’did good, team! xo https://t.co/afKBcVKiEf — dan levy (@danjlevy) February 3, 2021

OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDD — Emerald Fennell (@emeraldfennell) February 3, 2021

good morning to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association only pic.twitter.com/iXgYnTvTZt — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) February 3, 2021

Hugh Grant gave ET Canada a statement regarding his nomination for “The Undoing”: “I’m very grateful. Just to be nominated is a massive honour. Though I would remind the HFPA that I still have the sculpting hammer. I’m also very proud for the show itself and happy for Nicole [Kidman] and Donald for their nominations,” as his Canadian-born co-star Donald Sutherland added: “I’m thrilled. Just thrilled. For all of us, dear Nicole and Hugh. I loved doing ‘The Undoing’ with them under the eye of Susanne Bier. She was terrific and the character written by David E Kelley was a joy to play.”

Sacha Baron Cohen said of his noms: “I’m overwhelmed and humbled that the Hollywood Foreign Press has recognized both ‘The Trial Of The Chicago 7’ and ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’. These nominations are a tribute to the talented creative teams that led and supported both films from inception to this moment.

“I especially want to congratulate the visionary of ‘Chicago 7’, Aaron Sorkin, and ‘Borat’’s Tutar, the incredible Maria Bakalova. These two films are different, but they share a common theme—sometimes we have to protest injustice with our own farce.

“Thank you to the HFPA for this ridiculous amount of nominations. I’m so honoured — and in the event that we don’t win, I promise to hire Rudy Giuliani to contest the results.”

Maria Bakalova added of her Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy nod for “Borat Sebsequent Moviefilm”: “Thank you HFPA for this honour! To be nominated for playing the wonder woman that is Tutar will forever remain a highlight not only of my career but life. I am so grateful to Sacha who has so deservingly been recognized today as well as the film. I am the happiest person in the whole flat world and I hope that this recognition brings more attention to some of my incredibly talented acting and filmmaking colleagues in Bulgaria and Eastern Europe.”

Lily Collins said in a statement: “Words cannot express how extremely grateful and excited I am to be nominated for my role in ‘Emily in Paris’ and for the show’s nomination!

“I’m beyond thrilled the series was recognized and I feel so lucky to be in a category including such incredible women who have kept me laughing and smiling all year long.

“The greatest gift of playing Emily has been providing a sense of escapism and fun during a time when we all needed it most. I’m so proud of this show and so thankful to the HFPA, Netflix, Darren and the entire cast and crew without whom Emily would be truly lost. I’m also incredibly proud of my MANK family and sending them so much love as well! I’m overwhelmed with happiness. Thank you again from the bottom of my heart. Bisous!”

Glenn Close said of being honoured for her role in “Hillbilly Elegy”: “I’m thrilled and deeply honoured to be ‘in the room’ with my fellow nominees who have done such exquisite work this year. Thank you, Ron Howard, for giving me the chance to play Mamaw, to the hair and makeup team whose artistry helped me realize her, and to Amy Adams for her fearless, heartbreaking performance.”

Director Steve McQueen added of being honoured for “Small Axe”: “I am so happy the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has recognized our ‘Small Axe’ family today. We had such a brilliant crew and cast across the anthology series, some highly experienced actors and craftspeople as well as a lot of exciting new talent who made it onto a set for the very first time. I’m just thrilled.”

Ethan Hawke shared in a statement: “Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this honour. From its inception, ‘The Good Lord Bird’ was a passion project for everyone involved and I am so proud of the final product. I’m thrilled to be nominated alongside all the incredible talent in this category. I share this recognition with James McBride, whose words continue to inspire me, and the whole cast and crew who made the series the triumph that it is.”

Daisy Edgar-Jones then said of her Best Actress miniseries or television film for “Normal People” nod: “Whaaaaaat?! I am completely honoured to have been nominated today alongside such immensely talented actors, some of whom I have grown up idolizing and am so grateful to have worked alongside my now dearest friend Paul Mescal. Playing Marianne was a beautiful and complex journey and she is a character who I will always treasure close to my heart, and indeed fringe!”

Jeff Daniels added of his “The Comey Rule” nod: “’The Comey Rule’ wasn’t just a project. It mattered and continues to matter. In an important election year, I knew some people might have said ‘shut up and stay out of politics,’ but the reason I couldn’t is simple: I’ve got kids and grandkids, and I wanted them to know that I was on the right side of history. In a divided country like ours, you might risk losing half an audience with these choices, but this was just too important.

“Thank you to the HFPA for this honour, to Showtime for their support, and to Billy Ray for his tenacity. Also to the cast – half of my performance has always been in the other actors around me, so this nomination is as much yours as it is mine.”

Bob Odenkirk said in response to his Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama for “Better Call Saul”: “I’m knocked out! I spent two weeks in the desert for one episode and I’m still rehydrating! Our fifth season was the best yet. Thank you, Hollywood Foreign Press!”

Director/Writer Aaron Sorkin then said of “Trial of the Chicago 7” being up for the Best Motion Picture Drama / Best Director – Motion Picture / Best Screenplay – Motion Picture awards: “On behalf of the couple of hundred people who made ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’, we’re grateful to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the recognition they gave us this morning, and we’re humbled to be in the company of such distinguished nominees. We thought the movie was relevant enough last winter when we were making it. We didn’t need it to get more relevant, but it did.”

Composer Alexandre Desplat added of “The Midnight Sky” – Best Original Score nod: “This 12th Golden Globe nomination leaves me speechless and grateful to all the members of the HFPA, and to Grant Heslov and George Clooney. It all comes down to George’s virtuoso direction and to his desire for me to write not only a score but a ballet, filling the silent space and conveying the unspoken emotions of the characters. It is a great honour.”

This year’s Golden Globes, set to take place on Feb. 28, will be filmed in two different locations. Amy Poehler will co-host from the event’s usual spot in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, while Tina Fey will co-host from New York’s Rainbow Room.