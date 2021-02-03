Russell Dickerson Shares A Glimpse Of His Family Life In Touching ‘Home Sweet’ Music Video

Russell Dickerson is pulling heartstrings in his new music video for “Home Sweet”.

On Wednesday, the country star dropped the romantic visuals for his latest single featuring never-before-seen home videos with his wife Kailey and their baby boy Remington.

Released on the eight-year anniversary of the couple’s engagement, the touching clip opens with raw, self-shot footage of Dickerson’s proposal as he’s seen serenading his now-wife.

“Home sweet, you and me / Ain’t got much, but we got all we need,” sings Dickerson in the catchy chorus. “Wherever the wind blows, wherever this life goes / Baby, all I know, ain’t nothin’ like, nothin’ like / Home sweet, you and me.”

Throughout the four minute video, the singer continues to take viewers down memory lane with an intimate look at the past eight years of his life, from the couple’s lavish honeymoon, to buying a home together, and eventually welcoming their first child in 2020.

The real-life inspired lyrics also sees Dickerson “prayin’ we could pay rent this month,” as he recalls being a struggling artist after he was dropped from his record label before signing with Triple Tigers in 2016.

“’Home Sweet’ is in my top 5 best songs I’ve ever been a part of writing,” says the singer. “The stories portrayed and the emotions felt are all real life experiences all wrapped up in this all-out anthem!”

The romantic track marks the second single of Dickerson’s latest album Southern Symphony.