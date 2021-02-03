Golden Globes Make History Nominating Women Filmmakers Regina King, Chloé Zhao, Emerald Fennell For Best Director

Women filmmakers are finally getting some real representation in awards season.

On Wednesday morning Regina King, Emerald Fennell and Chloé Zhao made history, each scoring nominations for Best Director at the Golden Globes.

This marks the first time three women have been nominated in the category at the Golden Globe Awards, outnumbering men.

Both Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman” and Zhao’s “Nomadland” received four nominations, while King’s “One Night In Miami” netted three nods.

The 2021 trio of female nominations for Best Director brings the total number of times women have been nominated in the category’s history up to 10. Fennell, Zhao and King follow in the footsteps of directors Barbra Streisand and Kathryn Bigelow, who have each been nominated twice, as well as Jane Campion, Sofia Coppola and Ava DuVernay.

It is also the sixth time the Best Director Golden Globe Awards category has featured a Black director, and the seventh time an Asian director has been nominated.

Also up for the award this year, are David Fincher for “Mank” and Aaron Sorkin for “The Trial of the Chicago 7”.

The winner will be revealed when the Golden Globes are broadcast live on Feb. 28.