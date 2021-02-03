Eddie Murphy Returns To New York As King Akeem In New ‘Coming 2 America’ Trailer

The return of the king.

More than 30 years after Eddie Murphy played the now iconic Akeem of Zamunda, he’s stepping back into the royal role and we’re getting another glimpse at his upcoming reprisal. The much awaited sequel to 1988’s “Coming to America”, the aptly titled “Coming 2 America” follows Akeem, newly crowned as King, as he returns to Queens, New York with his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) to find his long-lost heir.

RELATED: ‘Coming 2 America’ To Skip Theatres And Go Straight To Streaming In Spring 2021

Unlike the original, the sequel spends a great deal of time in Zamunda with Akeem bringing his heir back to his home country to fight off a potential military coup.

In a new trailer released Wednesday we see original cast favourites from the first film return including King Jaffe Joffer (James Earl Jones), Queen Lisa (Shari Headley), Cleo McDowell (John Amos), Maurice (Louie Anderson) and the motley barbershop crew.

RELATED: Casts Of ‘Coming To America 2’ And ‘Bad Boys 3’ Come Together For Epic Selfie, Video

The trailer also shows the star-studded additions to the ensemble, including Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor.

“Coming 2 America” will be released on March 5 on Amazon Prime Video.