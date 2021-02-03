The Weeknd Finally Explains Full-Face Bandages Ahead Of Super Bowl

The Weeknd is revealing the significance behind the bandages that he’s been wearing on his face in recent photos and during his performance on the American Music Awards.

The Canadian-born superstar is set to light up the stage at the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show on Sunday, Feb. 7.

Ahead of the performance, the “In Your Eyes” singer explained the strange facial coverings that have had fans wondering for months now.

“The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated,” explained The Weeknd in an interview with Variety.

The visual for his latest single, “Save Your Tears” continues the platinum-selling artist’s physical transformation, after previously being decapitated in the video for “Too Late”. In his newest release, The Weeknd appears to have underwent some botched plastic surgery, resulting in oversized lips, an oddly shaped nose and razor-sharp cheekbones.

“It’s all a progression and we watch The Character’s storyline hit heightened levels of danger and absurdity as his tale goes on,” he continued.

Explaining his increasingly unattractive face, The Weeknd added, “I suppose you could take that being attractive isn’t important to me but a compelling narrative is.”

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old star just announced his first ever global tour, which is set to hit the road in 2022.

The “After Hours World Tour” will kick off on Jan. 14 in Vancouver at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena, with stops in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, Paris, Berlin and more, before wrapping Nov. 16 at The O2 in London.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Monday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m., following his historic headlining Super Bowl performance.