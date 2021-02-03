T.J. Osborne Of Country Duo Brothers Osborne Comes Out As Gay

T.J. Osborne, lead singer of award-winning country duo Brothers Osborne, has come out as gay.

While the singer says he knew he was gay from a young age and came out to his friends and family years ago, he is speaking about it publicly for the first time in an in-depth interview with Time magazine.

“I’m very comfortable being gay,” the 36-year-old tells the publication. “I find myself being guarded for not wanting to talk about something that I personally don’t have a problem with. That feels so strange.”

RELATED: Brothers Osborne Debut Music Video For Fiery New Single ‘All Night’

The singer also recalls being “lonely” and isolated before coming out publicly. After a first heartbreak in his early 20s, Osborne was hurt even more because he couldn’t tell anyone and detailed that pain in the duo’s hit song “21 Summer”.

“There are so many times I’ve sung that song and wanted to cry,” he explains. “People love that song, but the emotion of it is deeper than they even realize.”

In an Instagram video posted by T.J.’s brother John on Wednesday, he praises his decision to come out.

“He’s taking one of the most important steps of his entire life and he’s doing it in front of the entire world,” he says. “He’ll always have my support. No matter what, he will continue to have my support. It’s an honour to call him my brother.”

John also tells Time: “He was very open and candid about it, and I was emotional, because my brother was finally able to be completely honest with me about who he was.”

RELATED: Brothers Osborne Urge Fans To ‘Wear Your F**king Masks’ So They Can Get Back Onstage

T.J. also took to Instagram on Wednesday, announcing he’s “very proud” the news it out.

“This story always seemed too mountainous to tell but now that it’s been told I am at a loss for words as to how clear the path was all along,” writes the singer alongside the clip. “Thanks to all of the pillars of people I have in my life and thanks to @samlansky and @time for carrying me across the finish line. #proud #pride#3chordsandthetruth.”

Miranda Lambert, Dan Smyers, Karen Fairchild, and many more country stars took to the comment section to share their support.

This news makes Osborne the only openly gay artist signed to a major country label in an industry that has not typically been welcoming of the LGBTQ+ community — a monumental moment for the genre.

The country music community is taking to social to media to support the singer:

Overcome with joy. He’s one of my best friends and one of the bravest people I know. Love you, TJ. Celebrating you today. https://t.co/5Wg5NKkObM // @brothersosborne — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) February 3, 2021

We love you so much, Teej. 🙌🏼✨ https://t.co/e1snWo0Wjn — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) February 3, 2021

we love you TJ! ❤️❤️ https://t.co/oL9vwIR2HM — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) February 3, 2021

Love you TJ! @brothersosborne is the best thing happening in mainstream country. Keep pushing the boundaries. — Maggie Rose (@IAmMaggieRose) February 3, 2021

Proud to have met/shared stages with this super talented artist several times! Great article. Respect @brothersosborne https://t.co/THkptnt3Wm — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) February 3, 2021