Dan Levy Stars In Super Bowl Ad For M&M’s

Nom nom for us, David.

Canada’s own Dan Levy is the latest celeb to feature prominently in a Super Bowl commercial set to air this weekend during the big game.

In the 30-second spot, Levy caps off six hilarious vignettes of people offering up packs of M&Ms as a way of saying sorry.

The ad opens with a man apologizing for intentionally kicking the seat of the passenger in front of him on a flight which left him drenched as he spilled his drink. Another funny exchange happens when a woman apologizes to another woman for calling her, “Karen” — which, it turns out, is the woman’s actual name.

RELATED: Dan Levy Set To Make ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosting Debut

In Levy’s sequence, he passes an already opened and presumably half-eaten bag of M&Ms to none other than the Green and Brown M&Ms, promising that he will not “eat any more of your friends.” Green is skeptical however as, just behind Levy, the Red M&M is locked in Levy’s car screaming for help.

Speaking about the ad, Levy told “Today,” “I think Super Bowl ads have such a place in pop culture, so to be approached by M&M to participate in this year’s spot was so exciting. … I read the script and it was so warm and positive and community-based and about bringing people together and that’s sort of what I’m all about, so it was a very easy decision to make.”

RELATED: Dan Levy Opens Up About His Horrific Battle With Anxiety: ‘Over The Past 6 Years I Haven’t Been Outside Much’

“It was actually the first time that I had ever acted with the concept of an animated character being put in,” he added. “And yet at the same time, I feel like what I loved about the M&M’s box that I have long seen over the years is that you get such a strong sense of these characters.”

As for Levy’s favourite M&M? “I would have to say Green. … And I feel like in a way I should also say Brown, because I feel like I don’t want to make anyone upset by singling out a particular colour. As you could see in the ad, Red and I have a very tumultuous relationship. You know, I’d like to say that at the end of the day I like them all. I guess I like Red the most, to be perfectly honest.”

Watch a shorter version of the ad, below.