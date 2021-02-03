Melissa Etheridge Discusses ‘Nightmare’ Of Watching Family Member Struggle With Substance Abuse After Son’s Death

Melissa Etheridge is speaking out about how substance abuse “eats away at good people.”

The 59-year-old knows how difficult it is to watch a loved one struggling with the problem after her son Beckett, 21, died from causes related to opioid addiction last May.

“When opioid addiction took my son, I wasn’t going to hide that. It feels better to be open about it, to be truthful about it,” she told People in a new interview.

Beckett first became addicted to drugs after he was prescribed painkillers for an ankle injury while training to become a pro snowboarder.

“It gave him a whole lot of pain. It kept him from being a professional snowboarder,” said Etheridge. “He was on that path, and he got lost then — because if he wasn’t going to do that, what was he going to do?”

Beckett eventually began using deadlier drugs like heroin and fentanyl. “The drug abuse really turned him into someone I didn’t know,” she recalled. “He was quicker to anger or mistrust. He stole money from me. The last couple of weeks, he was paranoid, and all of a sudden he was involved with guns. It’s sad because it’s not who he was before that.”

Etheridge says watching a loved one dealing with a substance abuse problem is a “nightmare” that “eats away at good people.”

“You don’t know what to do. You want to help them, but ultimately they have to help themselves,” she continued. “It’s a journey for anyone around the loved one. You realize the only way to help them is to take care of yourself. You can’t do anything for them; you can’t make them be sober.”

Etheridge admitted she felt “helpless” against her son’s addiction, however, the Grammy winner wants people to know that “it gets better.”

“It’s been eight months — feels like two weeks,” she added. “I miss him. It’s something that you have to grow with every day.”

Etheridge founded the Etheridge Foundation in June to help fund research related to opioid addiction.