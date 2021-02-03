It’s ‘Colin Kaepernick vs The World’ In Trailer For Docuseries About The Life Of The NFL Star And Activist

The story of Colin Kaepernick is going back to the beginning.

On Wednesday, Snapchat released the first trailer for the new docuseries “Colin Kaepernick vs the World”, about the life of the NFL quarterback and civil rights activist.

The eight-episode series will take viewers back to Kaepernick’s early life, documenting his rise as a football star and transformation into an activist for racial justice when he began kneeling during the American national anthem in 2016.

Previous seasons of Snapchat Discover’s “Vs the World” series have centred on rapper 6ix9nine and MMA fighter Conor McGregor.

“Colin Kaepernick vs the World” will premiere Feb. 6, during Super Bowl weekend, with new episodes dropping daily afterward.