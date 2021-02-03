Elizabeth Olsen ‘Really Excited’ About Major Surprise Cameo In ‘WandaVision’

Elizabeth Olsen can’t wait for fans to see what’s to come on “WandaVision”.

When asked if the hit Disney+ show will include any major cameo appearances like the internet-breaking Luke Skywalker reveal in “The Mandalorian”, Olsen told TVLine “Yes.”

Although the 31-year-old star didn’t divulge any details, Olsen admitted that she’s “really excited” for the big moment.

Olsen’s co-star Paul Bettany has also been hinting at a major cameo from a huge actor.

“I get to work with an actor that’s going to be a surprise for everybody,” Bettany told the Independent. “I’ve been wanting to work with [this actor] forever who is just unbelievable and we have some real fireworks together.”

New episodes of “WandaVision” premiere Fridays on Disney+.