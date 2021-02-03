Elizabeth Olsen ‘Really Excited’ About Major Surprise Cameo In ‘WandaVision’

By Sarah Curran.

Elizabeth Olsen can’t wait for fans to see what’s to come on “WandaVision”.

When asked if the hit Disney+ show will include any major cameo appearances like the internet-breaking Luke Skywalker reveal in “The Mandalorian”, Olsen told TVLine “Yes.”

RELATED: Elizabeth Olsen Explains What Happened To Scarlet Witch’s Sokovian Accent In ‘WandaVision’

Although the 31-year-old star didn’t divulge any details, Olsen admitted that she’s “really excited” for the big moment.  

Olsen’s co-star Paul Bettany has also been hinting at a major cameo from a huge actor.

RELATED: Elizabeth Olsen Says Taking On ‘WandaVision’ Challenge ‘Felt Intimidating’ 

“I get to work with an actor that’s going to be a surprise for everybody,” Bettany told the Independent. “I’ve been wanting to work with [this actor] forever who is just unbelievable and we have some real fireworks together.”

RELATED: Disney+ Fills Fans In On What To Expect From ‘WandaVision’ With Epic Mid-Season Trailer

New episodes of “WandaVision” premiere Fridays on Disney+.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP