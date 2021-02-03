Brian Austin Green Reveals He’s Spent 15 Years Building His Own R2-D2 From ‘Star Wars’

Brian Austin Green is a huge “Star Wars” nerd.

On Wednesday, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and got really geeky about his love for a galaxy far, far away.

“I heard that you actually collect toys as well, which I think is awesome,” Clarkson told him.

“I’m glad you feel that way, that you’re not here to make fun of me about my toy collection,” Green said. “I was a big ‘Star Wars’ fan. I had all the toys and still collect things now. I have quite a collection of prop replicas, and I have an authentic movie poster from ‘Empire Strikes Back’ that’s signed by George Lucas and it says, ‘May the Force be with you,’ which is pretty cool.”

He also revealed, “I’m building an R2-D2, which I’ve been building that for 15 years now. I’ll get there eventually. It’s close, Kelly.”

Clarkson then reassured him, “No, I think that’s amazing. That’s not collecting toys, that’s collecting awesome things no one will ever have, that you can point out every time they enter your house.”

“Or pointing out things nobody would ever want,” Green joked. “It really depends on how you look at them.”