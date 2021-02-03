Robert Downey Jr. Surprises 14-Year-Old Hot Dog Cart Owner With Heartfelt Message

The youngest restaurant owner in the state of Georgia just got a boost from Iron Man.

On Wednesday, Robert Downey Jr. appeared on Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” to surprise 14-year-old Mason Wright.

The young guest started his own hot dog business at 11 years old, going on to nab a spot on PETA’s list of the 10 best vegan hot dogs in America.

“I am really fangirling out,” Barrymore said welcoming Wright over video chat. “I am so excited to meet you.”

Wright got the idea for his business when he saw nothing but hot dog carts and people dressed up as superheroes in Times Square in New York.

“That’s when I knew I could take this business concept back to Atlanta, and so I did,” he said, explaining how he got his family to buy him a cart after promising to get all A’s in school.

Later in the interview, Barrymore shared her first surprise with Wright: a gift card worth $5,000 for a restaurant supply company.

“Thank you so much. I’m trying to contain my excitement and be professional,” Wright told her.

But that wasn’t all. The host then surprised Wright with a heartfelt video message from Downey Jr.

“Young entrepreneurs. Small businesses. Now more than ever, right?” Downey said. “You are a complete rock star.”

Wright promised to send Downey “an award-winning vegan hot dog.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays on Global at 3 p.m. ET/PT.