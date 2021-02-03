Bebe Rexha Reacts To Rumours Of Her Death: ‘That’s Messed Up’

Bebe Rexha is alive and well despite some recent “messed up” rumours.

The singer, 31, took to Twitter on Wednesday to debunk online chatter that she had died of an overdose. One tweet even claimed CNN confirmed the news.

In one post, Rexha called the rumours “messed up,” adding, “God forbid. What the hell?”

In another, she turned the rumours into a joke, “I’m a ghost. I’m tweeting from your bedroom closet. Boo b**ch.”

While it’s unclear how the claims began, it’s not an unusual thing in Hollywood. Back in 2012, it was reported that Usher had died in a car crash.

Jon Bon Jovi, Paul McCartney, Jim Carrey, and more have also been the subject of similar rumours.

