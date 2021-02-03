‘The Crown’ Star Emma Corrin Responds To Kristen Stewart Also Playing Princess Diana: ‘It’s Wonderful’

Emma Corrin is sharing her thoughts on Kristen Stewart’s upcoming portrayal of the late Princess of Wales.

Corrin has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award, thanks to her own turn as Princess Diana in “The Crown”.

While Corrin will reprise the role for the next season of the hit drama, Kristen Stewart will be playing Diana in an upcoming feature titled “Spencer”.

“I think it’s wonderful, it’s just great, because obviously [Diana] should be celebrated,” Corrin told Deadline, “and actually, I think it’s so interesting to see so many different portrayals of her. Hopefully, all these different actors will be bringing out different nuances of her and different aspects of her story that we can apply to our own lives and learn from.”

Admitting that taking on the role of the People’s Princess was “incredibly daunting,” Corrin continued, “There’s so much footage of her, and everyone feels so incredibly close to her. That was the magic, that she was a person who was incredibly relatable and people were very fond of her, so I was like, where do I fit in? How do I do this?”

Discussing what’s next for her, Corrin revealed, “I’m excited to do some different parts. Diana was such a challenge in a way because of the character, but I’m excited to do something different, something modern I think, something more contemporary. Honestly, I’m just interested in telling good stories.”