Lily Collins Discusses The Romance In Store For Her Character In ‘Emily In Paris’ Season 2

Lily Collins discussed all things “Emily in Paris” in a new interview with Deadline.

The actress nabbed a Golden Globe nomination for the much-loved Netflix series Wednesday morning, saying how “honoured” she was to be up for an award.

Collins plays the show’s lead character, Chicago marketing executive Emily Cooper, who gets hired to provide an American perspective at a marketing firm in Paris.

“Emily allows for a sense of adventure,” the star said of the show’s huge fanbase. “There’s the aesthetic of you’re able to lose yourself in another country… That sense of adventure I think we’re all craving more than ever.”

Collins’ character had a romance with her chef neighbour Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) on the first season of the show, but with him being in a relationship with Camille (Camille Razat), the actress isn’t sure what’s next for her romantically.

“I don’t know what they’re writing right now,” Collins said, “but I think it would be a little early for Emily to lock something in. I think she’s still exploring the prospects. Honestly, I think Emily doesn’t even know [what will happen], and that’s the beauty of the way that they write the show. She has yet to find all the qualities she maybe is looking for. But that being said, there is that connection with Gabriel, but now she has Camille in that love triangle, so I think there’s still experiences to be had, adventure to be had and she’s still finding herself.”

Collins added of Emily moving in with her friend Mindy (Ashley Park), “I’m just so excited that Mindy has moved in with her. So I can’t wait to hopefully see what madness ensues there.”

Collins says of Emily’s backstory, “The first season, we only had 10 episodes to really explore her new friends at work and who she meets outside of work, so I’m excited to dive deeper into those backstories and spend more time intermingling the two groups of people that she meets… Now that we’ve seen her with all these ‘Parisisms,’ maybe we get to actually get to a bit more of her backstory, and experience that with some of the other characters. But you always know with Emily you’re going to have humour and you’re going to have adventure. There’s going to be no shortage of that coming up—and great fashion.”

When asked when the show will begin shooting again, Collins said, “We’re aiming to hopefully be going back soon. Hopefully, in springtime. We’re trying to move forward. Again everything is COVID pending. When we got confirmed for season 2 it made us all even more excited and even more anxious to get back. Of course, there are so many regulations right now and we want to be safe but we want to get back.”