Mike Tindall Talks ‘Negatives And Positives’ Of Being Part Of The Royal Family

Life as a royal isn’t always what it’s cracked up to be.

The Queen’s grandson-in-law, Mike Tindall, husband of Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Phillips, shared what it’s like being a member of the extended Royal Family.

In a new interview with the Times, Tindall spoke about how earning a living can at times be tricky for him and wife Zara, given their positions. On the one hand, they’re not senior members of the Royal Family who carry out official duties. On the other, Zara is the granddaughter of the Queen and daughter of a princess. Trying to navigate those waters is “something you just get used to,” Tindall said. He laughed at the Times’ idea that he and Zara were trailblazers for Megxit.

“It has its benefits and it has its negatives,” Tindall says of royal life overall. “You think about what you do and you have to be aware of it but it doesn’t necessarily dictate. Zara and I have always been good at getting on with what’s right for us.”

The couple are currently expecting their third child. Zara has had trouble conceiving in the past and has suffered two miscarriages. The pair are already parents to two daughters: Mia, 7, and Lena, 2. Tindall says this time they’re hoping for a boy.

“It was always an interesting question whether we’d go for a third and I think both of us wanted a boy, so hopefully we’ll get one,” Tindall said. “We’re not finding out — I think it’s better that way. At the end of the day, you’re just happy if it’s got ten fingers and ten toes and it’s healthy. And Mia’s such a daddy’s girl, it’s been brilliant. I’ve loved having girls.”